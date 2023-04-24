Dive team called after van ends up in pond in Chanhassen

Authorities are investigating a serious crash that ended with a van in a pond in Chanhassen on Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the crash, which happened near Highways 212 and 101 Monday morning.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew at the scene saw a dive team working in the pond and a van was eventually pulled from the water.

At this time, no other details are available.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will update this story when more information is known.