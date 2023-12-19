Disney working to create Ojibwe-dubbed version of Star Wars: A New Hope

Work is underway to create a version of the classic science-fiction film Star Wars: A New Hope that will be dubbed in Ojibwe.

According to Walt Disney Studios, the work is being done by Disney/Lucasfilm, the Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council and the University of Manitoba to create a version that includes the native language.

A social media post made by Walt Disney Studios about the project says there will be auditions for Anishinaabemown voice actors in Winnipeg, where script translation and sound recording will also take place.

Meanwhile, sound mixing, as well as post-production work, will be done at Skywalker Sound in California.

Historians note the Ojibwe people make up the most populous tribe in North America, and mainly live in land surrounding the Great Lakes in both the United States and Canada. Seven Ojibwe reservations can be found in Minnesota alone.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to audition. Additional audition instructions can be found HERE.