Director of Financial Empowerment in St. Paul leaving position, city to announce process for new leadership this spring

The director of St. Pauls Office of Financial Empowerment (OFE) is leaving the position at the beginning of March.

A news release from the City of St. Paul said Muneer Karcher-Ramos is leaving his role as director on March 1 after holding that position for nearly five years.

“Muneer’s exceptional leadership has made a lasting impact on our city, enhancing economic mobility and creating opportunities for community wealth building among our residents,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. “Under his guidance, we introduced transformative and nationally-acclaimed initiatives, such as CollegeBound Saint Paul and innovative guaranteed income projects. We are profoundly grateful for his work and extend our best wishes for success in his next chapter.”

“I am filled with pride in the accomplishments we’ve achieved together to support our residents,” Director Karcher-Ramos said. “The ground-breaking programs we’ve developed would not have been possible without our community’s collaborative spirit. I express my deepest appreciation to those who contributed to our shared success.”

During his time with the OFE, Karcher-Ramos launched the CollegeBound Saint Paul program, which has enrolled 13,000 children and gathered over $3 million in savings in its four years. Karcher-Ramos is also responsible for leading the Medical Debt Reset Initiative and creating the LOCAL fund.

Ikram Koliso, who currently oversees the CollegeBound Saint Paul program, is set to serve as the Interim Director while the city searches for someone to fill the role.

“I am honored to step into the role of Interim Director during this crucial transition,” Koliso said. “Having been a part of OFE since its inception, I am committed to ensuring a seamless transition of leadership and continuing the impactful work our department has led.”

More details on the community process to choose the next OFE Director are expected to be announced this spring.