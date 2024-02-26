Diggins takes first place at American Birkebeiner

Afton native and Olympic gold-medalist Jessie Diggins can now claim another title – winner of the American Birkebeiner.

Diggins finished Saturday’s 50-kilometer race held in Cable, Wisconsin in just over two hours and 10 minutes.

This was Diggins’ first time participating in the Birkie.

She posted photos on social media, thanking the organizers for the amazing course preparation, the volunteers for making it so smooth and everyone for the cheering.

Diggins leads the World Cup standings and is a 2018 Olympic gold medalist.