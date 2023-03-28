Dick’s Sporting Goods moving to former Herberger’s store in Rosedale Center

Dick’s Sporting Goods says it will soon have a 1.1 million-square-foot store in Roseville.

According to the company, the store will be located in Rosedale Center in space formerly occupied by Herberger’s.

Construction of the store, which is expected to open sometime late next year, has already started.

Gar Herring, the senior vice president of development at Poag Development Group, which is overseeing construction management of the store, issued the following prepared statement regarding the retailer’s decision to come to Rosedale Center:

“We are focused on developing the next generation of retail spaces and the upcoming DICK’S Sporting Goods store will be a welcome addition to an already strong line-up of local and national retailers at Rosedale Center. The vision by our leasing, construction, operations, and development teams continues to ensure that the dynamic entertainment center will remain the Twin Cities’ premiere shopping destination for years to come.” Gar Herring