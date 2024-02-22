DFL lawmakers to push $120 million EMS ’emergency funding’ bill Thursday

Legislation will be introduced Thursday for emergency EMS funding in the state, allocating $120 million in emergency funds for EMS and ambulance services.

Legislators say lack of funding and workforce issues are “stretching EMS capacity” across the state and plan to introduce legislation Thursday as a response.

The $120 million effort is being led by State Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown) and State Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL-Aurora), the chief authors of bills SF 3886 in the Senate and HF 3992 in the House.

Set to join them at the news conference are the President-Elect of the Minnesota Ambulance Association & Coordinator for Community Paramedince Mike Juntunen, Chief Medical Director of Hennepin EMS Dr. Nick Simpson, Mayor of Virginia, Minn. Larry A. Cuffe Jr., and Perham EMS Director Becca Huesbsch.

All are set to speak on the issue in the State Capitol at 11:30 a.m.

Organizers say want to discuss the challenges ambulance services face in all corners of the state and hear the recommendations for legislative action.

Legislators say they are working on other solutions, such as moving to a hybrid shift system that would use both EMTs and volunteers. Another proposed solution would be creating retention and pay grants.

