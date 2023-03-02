Deputies named in Pine City ‘use of force’ incident

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the three sheriff’s deputies involved in the Pine City incident on Feb. 21 that left a man injured.

Two of the deputies are on administrative leave, which is standard in a BCA investigation. Officials from the BCA say Deputy Boston Gilderman fired his department handgun, and Deputy Joseph Mishler fired his department rifle.

Deputy Barry Sjodahl, an officer with 18 years of experience, fired 40 millimeter less-lethal foam rounds. Sjodahl is not on leave.

As previously reported on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, officers attempted to serve a warrant to Leo Henry Hacker, 70, when they spotted him getting into a vehicle. They ordered Hacker to get out of the vehicle, at which point he reversed the vehicle and attempted to leave. Officers fired lethal and less-lethal rounds that hit Hacker three times.

Hacker was taken to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

BCA crime scene officials did not recover any weapons from Hacker’s vehicle.

The BCA is still investigating this incident and will present its findings to the Pine City Attorney’s Office upon completion.