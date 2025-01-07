Departments working to determine cause of fire in Oakdale mobile home park

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to a mobile home park fire in Oakdale late Monday night.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to a mobile home park fire in Oakdale late Monday night.

Crews from multiple departments were at the scene around 10:15 p.m., and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with some neighbors who watched the action unfold in the area of 56th Street North and Granada Avenue.

At least one home is destroyed in an area off Highway 36, and a neighbor says two neighboring homes were damaged. No word at this time if anyone was injured.

Neighbors say it’s scary when there’s a fire at a mobile home because they’re so close together.

“I came out the door and this orange glow over the trees, soot drifting and embers and just thank God it wasn’t windy,” said neighbor Scott Drain. “I hope all the animals got out and the people got out.”

Metro Transit buses were brought in to help keep residents warm.