Department of Labor investigating Madelia meat processing company for alleged child labor

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry announced Wednesday that it has asked a district court to issue a temporary restraining order and injunction against Tony Downs Food Company in Madelia. This would stop the company from allegedly illegally employing children in hazardous occupations while DLI continues its investigation.

The DLI said that it found the meat processing company employs at least eight children ages 14-17, including one who was hired at 13 years old. The DLI also found that several other employees were hired before they turned 18 years old.

These employees allegedly perform hazardous tasks such as operating meat grinders, ovens and forklifts. The DLI claims they also work overnight shifts and in cold temperatures where meat products are flash-frozen using carbon dioxide and ammonia.

Injury reports from the company show that children have been injured while working in the hazardous conditions.

The DLI said that it conducted an on-site overnight investigation into Tony Downs Food Company on Jan. 26 into the early morning hours of Jan. 27. Investigators interviewed workers, documented working conditions and demanded records from the company.

“Child labor laws exist so that when children are introduced to employment, it is in a safe environment and the work advances the economic, social and educational development of our youngest workers,” said DLI Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach.

“When child labor laws are violated, the best interests of our children are being tossed to the wayside to advance the interests of an employer,” she added. “The consequences of child labor violations are substantial, from directly endangering safety and health to lifelong consequences related to impaired education access. It is our moral obligation to protect children, which is why our agency focuses its efforts strategically to initiate investigations in industries where child labor violations are most likely to occur.”

The Minnesota Child Labor Standards Act states that minors can’t be employed in hazardous occupations. It also restricts employers from having kids under 16 years old work after 9 p.m., over eight hours per day or over 40 hours per week.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Tony Downs Food Company but has not heard back.