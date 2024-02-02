Delta to offer more flights to Mexico starting in December

Additional flights to Mexico will be available through Delta Air Lines in December.

A press release from Delta on Friday said flights to Mazatlán (MZT) from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) will start on Dec. 21 with service starting at three times per week.

The flights are being added in an effort to provide customers options for warm-weather vacations during the winter, the company says.

The new flights will be available for purchase starting Saturday, Feb. 3. For more information, visit Delta’s webpage HERE.