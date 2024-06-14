Delta announces daily direct flights from MSP for ski season

Delta Air Lines announced Friday it will have direct flights from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to three mountainous destinations for the ski season.

Starting in December, direct flights will resume to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, at the Yampa Valley Airport (HDN), and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the Jackson Hole Airport (JAC), Delta said.

Flights to those destinations were previously Saturday-only last ski season, but Delta is expanding to once-daily flights from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5 and will continue with less-frequent service through March 30.

This year Delta now offers direct flights to Bozeman, Montana, at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN). Twice-daily flights from MSP to BZN will also begin on Dec. 21 and continue with less-frequent flights through 2025.

Customers can look at Delta’s full winter 2024-25 flight schedule here.