DEED: Marsden to lay off around 200 employees who service MSP

Roughly 219 people at Marsden Building Maintenance are expected to be laid off on New Year’s Eve.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced the layoffs on Wednesday after receiving a WARN letter from the company.

According to the letter, Marsden says the facility at 4300 Glumack Drive in St. Paul will be permanently closed, adding the affected cleaning service workers will either be retained or have the option of applying for open positions offered by the new services provider that the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport chooses.

The letter goes on to say the layoffs are due to a cleaning service contract not being renewed and adds many of the non-exempt employees are represented by Service Employee International Union (SEIU) Local 26.