DEED: Data security incident may have resulted in some job seekers’ contact info being compromised

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says it’s notified job seekers that a recent security incident may have resulted in some personal information being compromised.

A DEED spokesperson says the agency recently received information about suspicious communications from one or more persons claiming to be representatives of an approved company on the MinnesotaWorks.net website. After confirming they were not affiliated with that employer, DEED says they revoked their access.

According to DEED, the agency has notified job seekers that some personal information may have been accessed, including home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses. The agency also says it’s taking steps to improve the security and infrastructure on its MinnesotaWorks.net website.

In its notice to jobseekers, DEED encouraged those potentially impacted to monitor their credit report, even though the agency was not aware of any misuse of the information compromised.