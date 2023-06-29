Deceased woman found in vehicle submerged in Rochester pond

A deceased woman was found in a vehicle that was submerged in a pond near the 400 block of 19th Street NW in Rochester, police said Wednesday.

The Rochester Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a retention pond Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the vehicle looked like it had been in the pond for a while and believe it recently became visible due to dry conditions and low water level.

Rochester Police Department is working alongside the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the woman and her cause of death.