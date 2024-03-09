Deceased man recovered from Mississippi River across from Lilydale Boat Launch Saturday morning

The body of a deceased man was recovered from the Mississippi River on Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller reported a body in the river around 9:45 a.m. near the 700 block of Butternut Avenue in St. Paul, which is across the river from the Lilydale Boat Launch.

Members of the Ramsey County Water Patrol unit recovered the body of the man, authorities said.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the man and his exact cause of death.