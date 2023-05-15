Death of 60-year-old woman in Minneapolis in March ruled a homicide

Minneapolis police now say that the death of a woman in her 60s in March has been officially ruled a homicide.

A Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office report released Monday identified the woman as Stephanie Katherine DeRousse, 60, of Minneapolis.

The manner of death was listed as homicide caused by multiple blunt force injuries and neck compression.

MPD responded to a welfare check for DeRousse, who hadn’t been heard from in several days, on March 17 at 8 p.m. on the 3100 block of West Lake Street.

Police say they found her dead, and homicide investigators were called due to suspicious evidence.

No arrests have been made, but police say there is no threat to the public.