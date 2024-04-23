Death, fire investigations underway in St. Peter

St. Peter Police Chief Matthew Grochow says two investigations are underway after an early Tuesday morning fire.

Members of the city’s police and fire departments were called to a home on Pratt Circle around 3 a.m. on a report of heavy smoke.

Chief Grochow says the fire is being investigated and is connected to a death investigating after a person was found dead.

The person’s body was then taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The age, gender and identity of the person who died have not yet been released.