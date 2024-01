A deceased person was found frozen Friday afternoon in the channel between Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, along with Minneapolis Park Police and Fire Department, responded to the scene around 3:43 p.m.

Investigators aren’t sure how long the person was in the ice.

The person and their cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.