Dave Kleis, the longest-serving mayor in St. Cloud history, says he won’t seek reelection

For the first time in nearly 20 years, St. Cloud will have a new mayor next year.

Dave Kleis, who is the longest-serving mayor in St. Cloud’s history, announced Friday morning he won’t run for reelection this fall.

“I believe in service, but I also believe that in every part of service, it’s important to have new individuals lead,” Kleis, 60, said during a press conference about a charter change he’s proposed.

The Air Force veteran and former state senator was first elected mayor of St. Cloud in 2005 but said he’s ready for someone else to take the reins after his fifth term expires.

“So in January 2025, I look forward to being able to raise my hand and to swear in a new mayor for the City of St. Cloud,” Kleis said.

He added that he’s already talked to four or five people who are considering running for the job.