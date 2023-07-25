Dave Chappelle announces tour, St. Paul stop included

On Tuesday, Dave Chappelle announced he will be hitting the road for the “Dave Chappelle Live” comedy tour.

The comedian will be making a stop at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Ticket presale starts on July 26 with general sale starting the next day, July 27, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show, and attendees will be required to put their devices in a Yondr pouch upon arrival, which will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Chappelle was last in the Twin Cities in July 2022 for shows at First Avenue and the Varsity Theater, but ultimately First Ave canceled its seated show hours before it was due to start, moving it to the Varsity Theater following backlash from the community over the comedian’s recent comments at the time about trans people.

The show moving to Varsity Theater was in addition to his shows already scheduled at the venue. All those shows happened, although people did protest outside the theater.