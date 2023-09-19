Data shows Minnesota added 4,400 jobs in August

Minnesota has added jobs for six straight months, according to the latest data from the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

DEED reports Minnesota gained 4,400 jobs from July to August, a 0.1% bump that was on pace with national job growth.

Meanwhile, another 3,225 people entered the labor force in August, keeping labor force participation steady at 68.5%, compared with the national average of 62.8%. Seasonally adjusted unemployment inched 0.1% higher to 3.1% — 0.7 percentage points lower than the national unemployment rate.

“More people are joining the labor force, and our continued labor force growth is great news for Minnesota employers, many of whom continue to look for the workers they need in our tight labor market,” DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek said in a statement. “It’s also great news for Minnesotans who are preparing for and finding employment. DEED and our workforce development partners are ready to help both employers and job seekers meet their employment goals.”

With higher labor force participation and lower unemployment than the national average, “Minnesota’s job growth is likely constrained by a very tight labor market,” DEED explained.

The job growth mainly comes from five supersectors: construction (1,700 jobs), education and health services (1,700 jobs), leisure and hospitality (2,600 jobs), manufacturing (400 jobs) and other services (600 jobs).

Minnesota saw losses in other supersectors: financial activities (500 jobs), government (400 jobs), information (200 jobs), professional and business services (1,000 jobs), and trade, transportation and utilities (500 jobs).