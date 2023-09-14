Dan + Shay tour to stop at Xcel Energy Center next spring

Three-time Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay will bring their 2024 tour to the Twin Cities.

The two announced their “The Heartbreak On The Map” tour on Thursday, setting the kickoff for Feb. 29 in South Carolina and the finale on April 13 in Boston.

St. Paul also made the tour list, with Dan + Shay set to visit the Xcel Energy Center on April 5.

Special guests Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters are scheduled to join the duo on tour.

Tickets for the St. Paul show will be available through a presale starting on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. before general public sales start at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Dan + Shay are set to release their fifth studio album, “Bigger Houses,” on Friday. They were also recently announced as coaches for the upcoming season of “The Voice.”