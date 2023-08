As the march toward the Minnesota State Fair continues, another county fair begins Monday.

The Dakota County Fair kicks off and will run through Sunday.

In addition to various vendors and food stands, the fair’s grandstand features an ATV rodeo, barrel races and demolition derby nights.

The fairgrounds are located just off of 220th Street West in Farmington, just west of Highway 3.

For more information about the fair, including a list of events, click here.