Cyclist hit by car in St. Paul, police looking for driver

A cyclist is in the hospital with injuries after being hit by a vehicle that drove away at the intersection of Lexington Parkway and Portland Avenue in St. Paul.

Around 6 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the Summit neighborhood for a hit-and-run and found an injured man and a damaged bicycle.

As of Friday morning, the cyclist could not recall the incident, and was hospitalized for a head injury. Police say he is in stable condition.

St. Paul police add there were witnesses on the scene, but they weren’t able to provide a description of the driver or vehicle.

The circumstances of this crash remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is encouraged to call investigators at 651-266-5798.