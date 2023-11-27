Cyber Monday deals expected to rake in record-breaking sales

Shoppers will have a chance to score major deals at retailers Monday.

More holiday deals are rolling out for online shoppers on Monday.

Consumers could break more records during this year’s Cyber Monday event, with $12 billion in expected sales, according to Adobe Analytics.

Target, Best Buy and Wal-Mart have already kicked off their Cyber Monday deals.

Some experts say Cyber Monday has changed over the years for many businesses, with some retailers offering specials for two or three days instead of just one day of the week.

Adobe Analytics reports a record $9.8 billion in online sales this Black Friday, coming out to 114 purchases every second. That’s up 7.5% from last year, and the busiest shopping day on record.