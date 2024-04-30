CWD confirmed in wild Pierce County deer; feeding, baiting bans to go into effect May 15

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a wild deer has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Pierce County.

Authorities with the DNR say the deer, identified as a doe around four or five years old, was humanely put down in the town of Spring Lake, which is located within 10 miles of the borders with Dunn and St. Croix counties.

Due to the positive test, a three-year ban on baiting and feeding deer will begin in Pierce County on May 15. On that same day, a two-year ban will begin in St. Croix County, and officials with Dunn County will renew the ban that is already in place.

DNR officials say state law requires a two-year ban in adjoining counties within 10 miles of where CWD was found. If additional CWD cases are found during the bans, the agency says those bans will be renewed for an additional two or three years.

CWD is a fatal disease that infects the nerves of deer, moose, elk as well as reindeer and caribou, and can be spread through a shared food source and bodily fluids. CLICK HERE to learn more about the disease.

The deer was the first wild deer confirmed to have CWD in Pierce County, according to the DNR.

DNR officials, as well as the Pierce County Deer Advisory Council, are expected to host a public meeting about CWD and local testing efforts, but that meeting hasn’t been scheduled as of this publishing. CLICK HERE to find information on hearings and meetings with the DNR.