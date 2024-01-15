CVS to begin closing pharmacies inside select Target stores next month

CVS Pharmacy has announced that it will be closing some of its locations inside Target stores beginning in February.

The closures are expected to be completed in April.

According to a statement from CVS, the closures are part of the company’s plan to realign its national retail footprint and reduce store and pharmacy density.

The statement went on to say that the company’s decision was based on an evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure they have the right pharmacy format in the right locations for patients.

In addition, any employees affected by the closures will be offered comparable roles within the company.

According to a CVS spokesperson, prescriptions will be transferred to nearby CVS locations to “ensure patients have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care.”