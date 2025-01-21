Wisconsin woman seriously injured in assault

A Wisconsin woman is seriously injured after her son allegedly assaulted her on Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers with the Cumberland Police Department responded to a call for a welfare check on a resident.

The caller said he had heard screaming after his wife called him, and then the line disconnected. He was unable to reach her back by phone.

Law enforcement eventually made contact with the woman, who said her son had assaulted and seriously injured her. The woman told police her son, Devin Baldwin, was still in the residence, but she was able to get herself out.

Authorities then established a perimeter around the residence and an Emergency Response Team (ERT) was requested.

After several attempts to persuade Baldwin to peacefully exit, ERT entered the home, where they located him in an upstairs area.

Law enforcement says he was uncooperative and spat on the face of a detective. Baldwin was restrained several times and eventually transported to the Barron County Jail, where he is awaiting formal charges.

Officials say there were at least two previous incidents with Baldwin in which ERT was called to respond. He was recently released from prison after an incident at that same location in 2023.

The woman was transported to Cumberland Healthcare and later airlifted to Regions Hospital, where she is in critical condition.