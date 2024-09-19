Cub in Brooklyn Park to close in November

A Cub grocery store in Brooklyn Park will close its doors later this fall.

The supermarket in the Starlite Center at 7555 W. Broadway is anticipated to shut down for good on November 16, according to a spokesperson for UNFI Retail, Cub’s parent company.

“After thoughtful and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our CUB Brooklyn Park South store,” UNFI Retail President and CEO Andre Persaud said in a statement. “We continually evaluate our stores to ensure they are meeting our business and performance criteria, and at times, we must close a store that doesn’t enable us to stay open long term.”

The company did not say how many employees’ jobs will be affected by the closure.