Cub CEO Michael Stigers to step down at end of May

The CEO of Cub Foods is leaving the company at the end of May “to pursue another professional opportunity,” according to a filing with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Michael Stigers has been chief executive of the grocery store chain since 2019. He submitted his resignation notice to Cub’s parent company, Providence, Rhode Island-based United Natural Foods, Inc., on Monday, and he is scheduled to depart on May 31.

Stigers made $2,073,970 total in Fiscal Year 2022 between his base salary, stock awards and bonuses, according to UNFI’s latest earnings statement.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to UNFI for comment on Stigers’ departure but has yet to hear back.

Cub operates 79 grocery stores and 27 wine shops across Minnesota, according to the grocer’s website.