Crow Wing County squad total loss following crash and fire, minor injuries involved

Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County on Monday that involved a squad car.

According to the press release, the crash happened around 2 p.m. in the southbound lane of state highway 371 near Barbeau Road.

The Minnesota State Patrol incident report says a car was stopped in the left lane and a SUV stopped behind the stopped car. A Crow Wing County squad SUV read-ended the stopped SUV pushing it into the car.

The squad started on fire and the vehicle is a total loss, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries as well as the other three people in the two other involved vehicles.

The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.