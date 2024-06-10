Crow Wing County ATV crash leaves Becker man dead

Authorities say one person is dead and another is recovering from injuries following an ATV crash in Garrison.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 26000 block of Linden Street around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday for an ATV crash.

When deputies arrived, they found two people were on an ATV when it left the road and turned over.

Although the driver, a 23-year-old Becker woman, received only minor injuries, the passenger died at the scene. The passenger was identified by the Sheriff’s Office as a 52-year-old man from Becker.

Their names weren’t immediately released.

No word on what caused the vehicle to leave the road.