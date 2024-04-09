Criteria to expand alert system for missing children signed into Wisconsin law

Nearly two years after a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl was found dead, a law that would expand the criteria for an alert has been signed into law.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers signed the “Prince Act” in Milwaukee. The act was created in response to the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Prince McCree.

According to ABC affiliate WQOW, the new legislation will expand the Silver Alert system to also apply to certain children. Evers’ office says an alert could be issued if the person is under the age of 18, their location is unknown, they’re unable to return home without help due to a physical or mental condition, age or disability and if they don’t qualify for another alert.

Evers spoke Tuesday of both McCree and Illiana “Lily” Peters, who was found dead on April 25, 2022, after being reported missing in Chippewa Falls.

“In these tragic cases, circumstances around Prince and Lily’s disappearances were considered to not have met the threshold statutorily to issue an AMBER Alert. But today, thanks to the important advocacy and determination of many, I am proud to sign Senate Bill 981 – the Prince Act – to help ensure similar situations never occur again,” said Evers.

A 14-year-old arrested for Peters’ death and sexual assault was later charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 resulting in great bodily harm. That case remains ongoing.

