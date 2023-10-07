Crews work to extinguish fire at commercial building in Loretto

Fire destroys Loretto building

A large fire broke out Friday night at an industrial building in Loretto, a town in western Hennepin County.

Towering flames and billowing black smoke could be seen emanating from the building at 226 St. John St. shortly after 7 p.m., according to Loretto Fire Chief Jeff Leuer.

The building contains various vehicles and is home to K-Bid auction affiliate Loretto Equipment; Leuer said the fire may have originated from one of those vehicles and that liquid fuel, such as gasoline or propane could have been stored in the building as well.

More than a dozen fire departments responded to put out the blaze, and water had to be shuttled in from out of town, Leuer said. In all, it took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, Leuer said. The building is considered a total loss.

In a social media video of the fire that was shared with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, bystanders could be heard saying they heard explosions coming from the scene.