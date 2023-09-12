Crews search for final hotspots as Carlton County wildfire now 100% contained

Authorities say a wildfire that started last week in Carlton County is now 100% contained.

In an update Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) said crews are conducting a final infrared flight to find any remaining hotspots. If any are detected, resources will be focused on those areas.

The fire burned 82 acres but current activity is described as “minimal,” with just some smoldering spots and no more spreading expected.

Officials first learned of the fire at around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 after getting a report of smoke near County Road 8 and County Road 11 near Barnum — around 40 miles southeast of Duluth. By that night, it had grown to around 40 acres, MNICS says.

The county roads had temporarily closed and six homes were initially evacuated. However, those closures and evacuations have since been lifted.

MNICS says it is planning a final update on Wednesday before returning command of the fire back to local authorities.