Crews rescue man who fell from cliff into Mississippi River in St. Paul

Authorities say a man is expected to be OK after he fell from a cliff overlooking the Mississippi River and into the water Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul.

According to Steve Linders, a spokesman for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, crews with the Ramsey County Water Patrol responded to the area of Randolph Avenue and Mississippi River Boulevard around 2 p.m. Minneapolis firefighters helped with the rescue and loaded the man into a Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office boat.

Deputies brought the man to the University of Minnesota boat launch a few miles away, where an ambulance was ready to take him to the hospital, Linders said. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.