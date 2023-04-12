Crews rescue dog that fell through ice near Big Lake

The recent warm weather has melted a lot of snow and ice but it’s still a little too chilly to start the day swimming in a local lake.

Nonetheless, that’s how a couple members of the Big Lake Fire Department spent part of Tuesday morning after a dog broke through the ice that remained on Eagle Lake.

The department says crews received the call that the dog had fallen through the ice and was too far out for its owner to retrieve at around 7:20 a.m.

Rescuers wore their dry suits and used an ice sled to rescue the four-legged family member, who was then returned to its owner.