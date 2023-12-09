Crews put out fire at auto repair shop in north Minneapolis

Crews extinguished a fire at an auto repair shop Friday evening in north Minneapolis, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Fire Department.

A report of an explosion and fire came in around 5:35 p.m. at the corner of Lyndale and Lowry avenues. The reports of the explosion haven’t been confirmed by fire officials.

There were also reports of people with burn injuries running from the building, but they were not on scene when authorities got there, the fire department said.

Arriving crews found heavy fire from both the front and rear garage doors, according to authorities. The residential units above the shop and nearby businesses were evacuated.

Inside the business, crews found two vehicle lifts collapsed with vehicles still on them and on fire, authorities said.

Other than the initial reports of possible burn injuries, there were no other injuries reported.

The building will be boarded up.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.