Crews investigating St. Paul garage fire

A garage was on fire early Thursday morning on Jenks Avenue East, just off of Arcade Street.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about an early morning garage fire in St. Paul on Thursday.

The fire happened on Jenks Avenue East, just off Arcade Street, in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Fire investigators were at the scene around 5:30 a.m., and crime scene tape was also set up around the area.

Investigators haven’t released any information about the fire at this time – check back for updates.