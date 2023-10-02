Crews investigating cause of fire at vacant duplex in Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood

Krystal Frasier KSTP

A fire at a vacant building is under investigation Monday in St. Paul.

Crews were called to a house on the 700 block of Euclid Street just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames showing in the boarded up two-story duplex.

No one was found inside the building when firefighters searched it.

The flames were quickly put out.

No one reported any injuries.