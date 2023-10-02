Crews investigating cause of fire at vacant duplex in Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood
Crews were called to a house on the 700 block of Euclid Street just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
A fire at a vacant building is under investigation Monday in St. Paul.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames showing in the boarded up two-story duplex.
No one was found inside the building when firefighters searched it.
The flames were quickly put out.
No one reported any injuries.