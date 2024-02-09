Crews install ice bars ahead of busy St. Paul weekend

Ice bars across Minnesota’s capital city are set up and ready to serve cold drinks on Friday.

Ten ice bars spanning a mile across St. Paul were installed on Friday morning in preparation for a myriad of weekend events, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Crews with Minnesota Ice started installing the bars at around 7 a.m. on Friday, with locations at the Apostle Supper Club, Burger Moe’s, Herbie’s On The Park, Loon Cafe St. Paul, Meritage, Momento, Pillbox Tavern, Smorgie’s, Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub and Wrestaurant at the Palace.

Attendees of the Red Bull Heavy Metal street snowboard contest can enjoy the ice bars during the event on Saturday on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol.