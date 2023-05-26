Crews extinguish fire at Stevens Square apartment

Nobody was hurt Friday afternoon by a fire at a Minneapolis apartment building.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to an apartment on La Salle Avenue near Groveland Avenue just before 3 p.m. on reports of woodchips and brush on fire outside.

There, firefighters found a fire at the garden level of the building, which also extended into an interior unit.

Crews quickly put the fire out and ventilated the building.

The department said no injuries were reported, and the Red Cross wasn’t needed.