Crews extinguish fire at Minnetonka apartment

Authorities say nobody was hurt or displaced by a fire Tuesday morning at a Minnetonka apartment building.

A spokesperson for the city says firefighters were called to an apartment along Jordan Avenue, just off of Highway 169 and Cedar Lake Road South, at around 5:37 a.m.

There, crews saw flames coming from a third-floor balcony and quickly put out most of the fire.

Firefighters then went inside, found the unit was unoccupied and put out the small areas where flames had spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.