Crews battle wildfire in Superior National Forest

Morgan Reddekopp KSTP
Courtesy of USDA

Crews are battling a wildfire in Superior National Forest’s Tofte Ranger District, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

USDA officials say the wildfire was declared at 1 p.m. after it was spotted during a prescribed burn.

Authorities say the wildfire was south of Arc Trail — 177A on the map below, courtesy of USDA.

Authorities did not give an estimation of acreage impacted, or if there was any danger to structures in the area.

As of about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, crews were still working to suppress the fire.