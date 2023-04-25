Crews battle large grass fire in Lino Lakes

Crews from several fire departments are battling a large grass fire in Lino Lakes. Anoka County Dispatch said that the fire was reported to be 20 acres.

A spokesperson from the Lino Lakes Fire Department said the fire is north of Ash St. and is between Centerville Rd. and Holly Dr. The original call came in around 3:12 p.m.

One home has been evacuated due to the fire, officials said.

The Lino Lakes Fire Department is working with crews from Centennial Fire District and Hugo, Forest Lake, and Lake Johanna fire departments. The crews are also using sources from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.