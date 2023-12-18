Crews battle 2 garage fires in south Minneapolis early Monday morning

Kilat Fitzgerald KSTP

Fire crews battled flames and smoke coming from two garages in south Minneapolis overnight. 

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer was at the scene near 17th Street South and East Lake Street around 2 a.m.  

Firefighters sprayed water on both buildings as smoke billowed out of one garage. 

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the fire department for more information and will update this story when it becomes available. 