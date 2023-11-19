Crash near Silver Lake kills two, severely injures two others Saturday

Two people were killed in a head-on crash near Silver Lake on Saturday.

A Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) crash report says it happened when a 2019 Jeep Renegade was westbound on Highway 7 and a 2012 Buick LaCrosse was eastbound on Highway 7. The two collided near Kale Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

The driver of the Buick, Chad Michael Guzinski, 34, of Mayer, died in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep, Thomas Francis Burns, 68, of Watertown, South Dakota, also died in the crash.

Both vehicles also had one passenger each taken to the hopspital for what are reported to be life-threatening injuries.

No alcohol is suspected of being involved, and all parties were reportedly wearing seatbelts.