Crash near Brainerd airport leaves at least 1 dead

At least one person is dead after a crash near the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport on Monday.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a Honda CRV was traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when a Dodge Ram 2500 traveling westbound started to slide from right to left and entered the eastbound lanes.

The Dodge then struck the Honda head-on, and both vehicles landed in the south ditch adjacent to the Brainerd Airport East Gate, according to the State Patrol.

Neither car had passengers, and it’s not clear which driver died in the crash. Check back for updates.