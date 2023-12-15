Crash leaves one dead in Le Sueur County Friday morning

A man is dead after his car went off the road in Le Sueur County Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that had gone off the road shortly after 8 a.m.

Law enforcement found the vehicle, which had struck some trees, on 221st Avenue near Glens Beach Road in Elysian Township, the news release notes. The vehicle, described as a Honda passenger car, had severe damage, and the body of a deceased man was located in the driver’s seat.

Officials identified the deceased as 26-year-old Trevyn David Case of Minneapolis.

The sheriff’s office says investigators believe the car was driving north on 221st Avenue when it appeared to have lost control while taking a curve, leaving the road and striking some trees.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.