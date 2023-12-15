Crash leaves Boyceville woman dead

Authorities say a crash on Thursday night in the Town of Springfield has left one person dead and another person with minor injuries.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Highway 128 and County Highway E around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac Grand Prix in the southeast ditch, as well as a Chevrolet Colorado that had also been involved in the crash. The Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound Grand Prix didn’t stop on County Highway E and was hit by the southbound Colorado.

The driver of the Grand Prix, identified as 39-year-old Jessica Peterson, died at the scene. Authorities add she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Colorado, identified as a 54-year-old man from Spring Valley, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was said to be wearing his seatbelt.

The Sheriff’s Office adds this is the fourteenth person to die from a crash this year in St. Croix County.